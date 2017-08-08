Love Island’s ‘Muggy’ Mike Gets Involved In The Chris And Olivia Drama

The footballer directs a shady Instagram snap at his former fling...

It’s been a rocky few days for Love Island‘s Olivia Attwood and Chris Hughes.

Pictures appeared on MailOnline yesterday, which appeared to show Liv, 26, getting close to footballer Bradley Dack on a night out in Essex.

Things escalated quickly, with a source claiming to The Sun that Chris, 24, had dumped his lady.

The insider said: ‘He’s furious and heartbroken to see her all over someone else. It’s clear that they are more than just mates, so he’s dumped her.’

But Olivia later took to Twitter to rubbish suggestions that she’d headed home with footballer Bradley, 23.

She insisted to fans: ‘Just for the record. Chris and I were together Saturday night. So everyone can just relax.’

Chris also hit out at talk of a ‘split’. He captioned a photo of them together: ‘Manipulation is powerful in the public eye. She’s been a princess to me ever since we landed back in the UK, and I don’t blame people for judging as it’s the world we live in, but understand I’m not naive to this situation.

‘Unfortunately Olivia put herself in this position unintentionally, nobody understands the situation like ourselves, and that’s the main point behind today. 👫.’

But while the couple are clearly keen to put the situation behind them, there is one person who’s been having a field day with the speculation.

Who’s that? Olivia’s ex-fling ‘Muggy’ Mike Thalassitis.

The 24-year-old footballer shared an Instagram snap of his own yesterday, which showed him and Chris having a heart-to-heart about Liv in the villa.

He’d tagged Stormzy – who famously Tweeted that he thought Chris was too good for Olivia – and added the 🐸☕️ emojis. Eeep.

It’s safe to say that Team Liv were pretty peeved with his actions, with her sister Georgia commenting: ‘Congrats on saving up this picture for the first time some stupid pap story is released #moveon.’

Liv even replied herself, quipping: ‘😂😂 this is cute.’ But Mike didn’t seem too bothered, clicking ‘like’ on both messages.

Crikey. Despite the show finishing last month, it seems LI drama isn’t over just yet…