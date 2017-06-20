Love Island’s Mike May Have Really Annoyed Someone On The Outside

The 24-year-old failed to tell someone pretty important that he was heading into the villa...

It’s safe to say that Mike Thalassitis has caused quite a bit of drama in the Love Island villa over the past few days.

But the 24-year-old’s appearance on the the ITV2 show has also got him into a bit of trouble back at home. Eeep.

Mike is a semi-professional footballer, playing for Margate FC. But unfortunately for his manager Steve Watt, he failed to mention that he’d be jetting off abroad.

He admitted this before heading into the house, saying: ‘The manager is going to be fuming but I don’t care. It was too good an opportunity to turn down.’

And now Steve’s spoken out, telling The Sun: I wouldn’t say I’m fuming… The disappointing factor is he hasn’t let me know.

‘It’s not an ideal situation for me… I’d have appreciated at least a call to say he would be going on the show.

Cyprus v Estonia u19 #euro12 #memories #estonia A post shared by Mike Thalassitis (@mike_thala) on Mar 17, 2013 at 8:59am PDT

‘He’s very easy on the eye… At this level as a manager you’ve got to take into consideration that the football isn’t their first income. You’re dealing with players who’ve got labourers jobs, plasterers jobs, whatever jobs. He’s seen it as an opportunity – like he says, he can’t turn down.

‘But the disappointing thing is that he didn’t pick the phone up and let me know.’

Scoring the winner against Serbia last night 2-1 #Cyprus #Serbia #euroqualifiers2013 #international #u21s A post shared by Mike Thalassitis (@mike_thala) on Oct 12, 2013 at 4:51am PDT

Despite being a tad peeved, Steve is still planning to tune into the programme to see Mike’s antics.

He continues: ‘I might have to Sky-plus it tonight and make sure he’s behaving himself. Look, he’s a young good-looking lad and he’s going to go in and have a bit of fun I’d imagine.

‘As long as it doesn’t affect anything down in Margate, the way we want to do things and the way we would like our players to conduct themselves then I won’t have a problem with it.’

Phew. Let’s hope he still has a job to come back to, eh?