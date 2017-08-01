Love Island Fans Are Confused By Muggy Mike And Caroline Flack

They're convinced something is going on between the pair. Hmm...

There’s no denying that ‘Muggy’ Mike Thalassitis made quite an impression on Love Island.

He first caught the eye of Olivia Attwood, creating some serious dramz between her and now-boyfriend Chris Hughes.

See: Love Island Presenter Caroline Flack Gets Pretty Cosy With One Contestant

Luckily, Chris and Liv managed to work through things, and they’re now proud parents to (plastic) baby Cash Hughes. Aw.

Mike was dumped from the villa, but later returned and hooked up with Tyla Carr. However, that ended shortly after they left together.

Oh. And then there were those rumours about Jess Shears…

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

See: We’ll Be Seeing More Of Love Island’s Kem And Amber On Our Screens

Now fans reckon the 24-year-old may have moved on with another Love Island lady – but not one of the contestants.

Instead, they’ve linked him to host Caroline Flack. Ooh.

Muggy but Huggy A post shared by Caroline Flack (@carolineflack) on Jul 23, 2017 at 4:20pm PDT

It all started last month, when Cazza, 37, posted an Instagram snap of herself and Mike cuddling up after an episode of Love Island: Aftersun.

She’d captioned the image: ‘Muggy but Huggy [sic].’

Even Mike’s co-star Sam Gowland seemed suspicious, jokily commenting: ‘Aw yeah what’s going on here like 👀😂😂😂 @carolineflack @mike_thala.’

And the pair stirred the pot even more after Sunday’s reunion show, with Mike writing on an Instagram Story of himself and Cazza: ‘Who really won Love Island 😝.’

MPU 2 (Desktop / Tablet) Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

Then Caroline uploaded a shot of them holding balloons featuring each other’s faces, adding: ‘Dream team.’

Of course, followers were quick to comment on the potential flirtation. One wrote: ‘You two are perfect for eachother, you literally flirt so much!!!! ♡♡♡ #Mikoline,’ while another said: ‘You look cute together x [sic].’

Hmm. We love a good conspiracy theory, but we think we’ll just have to wait and see with this one…