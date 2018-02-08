We Might Have Some Bad News For Dancing On Ice Fans…

By Naomi Bartram

The competition is really heating up on Dancing On Ice as only eight celebs remain to battle it out.

But now Sunday’s show has been thrown into chaos after a mystery illness swept backstage causing many of the stars to fall ill.

Apparently, the likes of Lemar, Kem Cetinay, Donna Air and pro Melody Le Moal have been forced to rest up in order to get themselves better for this weekend’s live show.

‘It’s a race against time to get fit again ahead of this weekend’s show’, a source told The Mirror.

‘Not a day goes by when there isn’t someone else being laid low. It has never been this bad on the show, especially as it happened at the start of the series too.’

The insider added: ‘People have been dropping like flies!’ Eeek!

It comes after pro skater Matt Evers – who was booted off the show with partner Candice Brown in Week One – said he was concerned about the remaining contestants’ health at this stage.

‘We are over halfway through and the relentless pace takes its toll’, he wrote in his magazine column.

‘Donna Air said she feels like her body needs “a week in bed”. It’s what we’re all feeling.’

This isn’t the first time the celebrities have but struck by illness after Candice, Hollyoaks actress Stephanie Waring and Good Morning Britain weatherman Alex Beresfordwere all hit by flu just before the telly programme returned to our screens in January.

Meanwhile, it’s not just mystery illnesses knocking the skaters for six, as Coronation Street star Antony Cotton faced a terrifying fall last week which left him with two broken ribs.

Despite being rushed to hospital, the Corrie actor – who plays Sean Tully on the ITV soap – managed to make it back onto the ice and gave another fun-filled performance, which meant he skated through to Sunday’s show.

Let’s hope nothing else goes wrong this week!