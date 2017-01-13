*Spoiler Alert* although it's mainly an outfits spoiler, tbh...

It feels like forever since we saw pap shots of Michelle Keegan filming Tina & Bobby with blonde locks and a cute sixties wardrobe. The ITV show finally hit screens tonight and was everything we wanted and more.

The first episode of Tina & Bobby was a stylish one

Michelle plays Tina Moore, wife to England footy legend Bobby Moore (played by a very handsome Lorne Macfayden), in the show. The series is centred around the couple’s relationship before, during and after Bobby’s famous England 1966 World Cup win. The only time England have won the coveted prize.

In the first episode we get to see Tina and Bobby meeting for the first time. And we get to see Tina/Michelle’s incredible hair, beauty and wardrobe. Here are our fave looks from tonight’s brilliant episode…

The Wedding Dress

The beaded forehead band, perfectly swishy bell-shaped skirt and princess veil. Tina’s wedding dress was a swinging sixties dream. Michelle actually pulled it off, too.

Nighty Night

After the wedding it’s the… bedroom party! This racy red negligee might have looked frumpy on anyone else but on Keegs? Hot.

Check Mate

The fun, flippy brunette bob perfectly clashed with Tina’s prim, figure hugging shift. We were also v.keen on the nod-to-Essex white stilettos and matchy handbag.

The Kinky Boots

Even when heavily pregnant with her first child, Tina Moore didn’t let her style slip. The blonde strutted around in thigh-high patent boots like a total boss.

The Piled Up ‘Do

Tina’s multi-pile hair ‘do, worn when she was out on the razz with hubby Bobby, was something to behold. It looked something like a plate of delicious profiteroles. Blonde ones. Very chic, especially when worn with statement ear dazzlers and a wicked attitude.

The Magic Mini

Possibly the most sixties get up Tina sported during the first episode, this psychedelic mini with matching orange tank top and cat’s eye sunnies looked mega cute on Michelle. We’d like a copy of this for summer 2017, please.

Hands up who can’t wait for next week’s ep? See you in front of the TV Friday at 9pm on ITV…