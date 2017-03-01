Michelle Keegan: I’ve Stripped Back My Make-Up Like Kim Kardashian

As she prepares to turn 30, LOOK joins Michelle as she reflects on growing up, plus her surprising new style hero...

After a very hectic few months (including last week’s ski trip with husband Mark Wright), it’s fair to say Michelle Keegan, 29, might be looking forward to a rest.

No such luck. The actress, fresh from receiving rave reviews for her turn as footballer’s wife Tina Moore in ITV drama Tina & Bobby, is about to head to South Africa to film her second series as Corporal Georgie Lane in the BBC’s Our Girl.

Now, she’s celebrating the launch of her brand-new Lipsy collection. Inspired by her LA travels – Michelle and Mark, 30, often hit Tinseltown for work meetings, while it’s rumoured they may relocate there as their careers go from strength to strength – the star tells us her style’s also been influenced by newly pregnant Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. Hmm… have you got something to tell us, Mich?

Baby rumours aside, here she reveals all about her hectic 2017 schedule and talks all things fashion..

Hi Michelle! Congrats on the new range. How much has your style changed in the last year?

I don’t think it has changed much, to be honest. I’m such a hoarder and I don’t really like throwing things out, so I do tend to wear a lot of what I’ve worn the year before.

Whose red-carpet style are you rating at the moment?

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s – she always looks simple and classic and I love that look. I’d like to say my dress and hair at the NTAs was very Rosie Huntington-Whiteley-inspired. I’d love to see Kendall Jenner or Gigi Hadid in my Lipsy dresses – they both look effortlessly cool.

What’s your Lipsy hero piece?

One of my favourites is the sheer embroidered white top. I’ll be wearing it with my staple ripped ankle-grazer denim jeans. It’s so easy to wear, day and evening.

You’ll be abroad filming Our Girl soon – what will you be taking to wear?

Probably warm tracksuits as I’ll get up at around 5am and won’t get back until late. I’ll also be taking some comfy outfits and trainers with me, because at the weekends I like to go exploring in South Africa.

What beauty tip have you learned from a fellow celeb?

Kim Kardashian has really stripped back her look. She isn’t wearing any fake eyelashes at the moment and I love that. So I’ve tried to strip back my make-up a bit, too. I think sometimes less is more.

