Michelle Keegan Clears Up THAT Silly Speculation About Her Body

Namely her, er, 'six' toes

In possibly the most ridiculous news of the weekend, Michelle Keegan has been forced to deny having six toes.

Yep. You read that right.

Rumours emerged about Mich’s, erm, extra appendage when she was snapped in a pair of sandals as she headed out to lunch last week.

TBH, the pictures did look a little suspect, but it was clearly just a trick of the camera.

We mean, surely Mich has worn enough heels on the red carpet for us to have noticed a whole other toe before?!

The 30-year-old was clearly keen to set the record straight. She took to her Instagram Story on Saturday night to post a snap of her (five) beautifully pedicured tootsies.

Across the shot, she’d written: ‘Me and my six toes are off out tonight. Oh wait… 🙄😂.’

She also shared a Boomerang of herself party-ready in a yellow bandeau top, which she’d paired with a tousled ‘do, gold jewellery and a peach-coloured pout. Just beaut.

Let’s be honest, we very much doubt Michelle is all that bothered about the speculation.

She’s got much more important things on her mind, namely the fact that her husband Mark Wright has just jetted off to LA to start his full-time job on TV show Extra.

Despite the fact that they’ll be living and working apart for months at a time, a source speaking exclusively to LOOK recently revealed that Michelle sees it as a huge career opportunity – for both of them.

‘Michelle is thrilled,’ said a close pal. ‘It’s like the perfect result for her and Mark. The way her acting career has taken off since leaving Coronation Street is preparation for both of them to move to LA.

‘Mark’s even sorted out an agent for Mich – his representatives in Hollywood are second to none and Michelle knows there’ll be no shortage of auditions for her there.’

We’re so excited to see what the next few months hold for Michelle – and her five toes.