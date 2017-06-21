Michelle Keegan Debuts New Short Hair In Instagram Snap

Of course, she looks stunning.

Just when we thought we couldn’t crush over Michelle Keegan any more, she’s gone and switched up her look.

Taking to Instagram this week, the Our Girl actress debuted her new short ‘do.

In a dramatic change from her signature waved locks, Mich’ was seen rocking straight, shoulder-length hair. Adding the picture to her Instagram Story, she captioned it ‘Sunday Mood’.

And doesn’t she look incredible?!

Pouting to the camera in a black hat, reflective shades and a white knitted top, Michelle looked seriously chic.

One fan tweeted the actress to praise her new look, saying: ‘new [blunt] Bob is gorgeous’. Mich’ was quick to reply and thank them.

Another, however, didn’t seem to approve as much.

It seems as though it’s divided opinion, but we have to say that we LOVE the look on Michelle and can’t wait to see more gorgeous snaps of her showing it off on social media.

This bold change comes as hubby Mark is away performing a DJ set in Mallorca. Michelle has, obviously, been filming in South Africa for the next series of hit show, Our Girl.

Mark’s recent career adventures have led him to LA, where he is currently a showbiz reporter on the US show Extra.

Chatted to this one @mariahcarey tonight on @extratv to be aired very soon !! 💙🇺🇸 A post shared by Mark Wright (@wrighty_) on Jun 13, 2017 at 1:38am PDT

However, speaking to Simon Rimmer and Tim Lovejoy on Sunday Brunch recently, Mark revealed that he could possibly be moving across the pond for longer than expected due to a role in a new show.

MPU 2 (Desktop / Tablet)

‘There’s also another show looking at giving me a contract but it’s a big big commitment, 18 months, so I have to kind of decide if I’m going to do,’ the Essex lad admitted.

‘I find working in America very positive. If you have a dream then they just embrace it and love it.’

What does this mean for the happy couple?

Will Michelle and Mark be saying goodbye to the UK any time soon?

By Emily Jefferies