Michelle Keegan’s Guest Spot On Saturday Night Takeaway Gets Twitter Talking

The 29-year-old actress ended up drawing criticism for her presenting skills, and we DO NOT understand why...

Michelle Keegan’s been off our screens since Tina And Bobby came to an end last month. And we’ve gotta say, we missed her.

But she was back over the weekend, taking the guest announcer role on the new series of Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway.

See: Michelle Keegan And Mark Wright Look Loved-Up At The BRITs

Of course, the 29-year-old looked completely stunning, working a classic LBD and chic blow-dry.

And plenty of viewers had great things to say about her presenting skills. Tweets included: ‘I thought Michelle Keegan was a natural as the Saturday Night Takeaway guest announcer,’ ‘Just watching now..Michelle looks absolutely Gorgeous as ever. 😉😎,’ and: ‘Saturday Night Takeaway was glorious. Michelle Keegan was great [sic].’

But unfortunately for Michelle, not everyone was being quite so pleasant. *Sigh*.

One commented: ‘Michelle Keegan (aka Wright) looks like she can’t wait for her shift to be over…not the best guest announcer 😂, while another wrote: ‘Usually like Michelle Keegan, but she was not made for star guest announcer on @itvtakeaway 🙈 [sic].’

See: So, There Was Something Very Different About Michelle Keegan’s Face At The BRIT Awards

Hmm. A little harsh, no? Let’s hope Michelle isn’t taking the criticism to heart.

We’ve gotta say, we’re VERY excited to have Saturday Night Takeaway back on our screens. There were a few mishaps during the first episode, but ever the pros, Ant and Dec managed to breeze past them.

This included Stephen Mulhern being placed in a cannon ready to be ‘shot out’ – only for the flash and smoke to appear off before he’d had had time to hide inside. Awks.

But on a positive note, there was a lot of praise for new co-host Scarlett Moffatt. Tweets read: ‘I’m absolutely crying at Saturday Night Takeaway Scarlett has me in stitches in that blokes house 😂😂😂😂😂😂,’ and: ‘Scarlett Moffatt on Saturday night takeaway is the best thing I’ve ever seen.’

Ooh. We’re already excited for next week.