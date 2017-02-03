Michelle Keegan’s NTAs Gown Had A Lovely Link To Her Wedding Dress

It looks as though Michelle has a new fave designer, as she called on them again for her National Television Awards gown

You can always rely on Michelle Keegan to deliver when it comes to flawless red carpet fashion, and for last week’s National Television Awards, she definitely didn’t disappoint. In fact, she was one of our favourite look of the whole evening.

Arm-in-arm with hubby Mark Wright for her arrival, Michelle stole the show in an effortlessly elegant floor-length gown.

The clean and classic white design was simple but stunning and instantly reminded us of her beautiful wedding dress from 2015 – and it turns out that there’s a good reason for that.

See: Michelle Keegan Admits She Was ‘Nervous’ Presenting At The NTAs

Michelle’s NTAs look, a strapless two piece all-white peplum dress, basically WAS a wedding dress, and actually came straight from the collection of Galia Lahav, the very same designer responsible for dressing her on her real wedding day.

Explaining why she’d opted for the gorgeous piece, Michelle told Hello!: ‘Kelvin Barron [stylist] found me an elegant white dress from Galia Lahav, which is the same designer as my wedding dress.

‘I have wanted to wear white on a red carpet for a few years now and this was the perfect dress.’

See: People Were A Little Confused By Michelle Keegan’s Tina And Bobby Accent

Michelle instantly fell in love with the look and knew that it would be perfect for the awards, adding that it was ‘very comfy to wear’, which is a pretty handy bonus.

If you’ve somehow managed to forget how incredible Michelle looked on her big day, let’s just take a moment to remember the princess dress of dreams.

Happy birthday to my other half. ❤️ @wrighty_ xxx A photo posted by michkeegan (@michkeegan) on Jan 20, 2016 at 4:15am PST

If Galia Lahav fancy kitting us out in their incredible designs for the next swanky party we’re invited to, we’re not gonna say no. So many heart eye emojis.

By Lucy Wood