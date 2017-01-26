Michelle Keegan Was Our Winner At The National Television Awards

The 29-year-old completely nailed her fashion and beauty look this year. Talk about GOALS...

Okay. We need to take a moment to appreciate Michelle Keegan after last night’s National Television Awards.

Because, really, she pulled the whole thing out of the bag.

The 29-year-old made her big entrance on the red carpet, wearing a white floor-sweeper that comprised of a full-length skirt (complete with train) and a white bodice. We mean, it was practically a wedding dress, and she looked every inch the Hollywood siren.

Yup. She really wouldn’t have looked out of place on the sunny awards carpets of Beverly Hills.

See: The Best Beauty Looks From The National Television Awards

It also took us all of about three seconds to decide to chop our hair off into a voluminous lob, after seeing Mich’s seemingly effortless bouncy ‘do. The actress left her thick, glossy locks loose, styling them into glamorous waves and a deep side parting.

Absolutely babin’, lady.

As for her glam, Michelle kept it super natural, using contouring and strobing techniques to emphasise her bone structure, and finishing off her look with soft rosy lips.

The star has been going from strength-to-strength with her acting career of late, winning fans over with her roles in the BBC’s Our Girl and, most recently, Tina and Bobby.

Last night Michelle took to the stage of the O2 Arena to present the award for Period Drama alongside Tina Moore, the late Bobby Moore’s wife, who she plays in the current ITV drama series.

See: The Bits You Probably Missed From The National Television Awards

For some reason, a number of people seem to have criticised Michelle’s appearance, saying things like: ‘…could have sounded a bit more enthusiastic’. Because, Twitter.

Err. Come on, guys.

We have no doubt that being in front of a crowd that mega is pretty nerve-racking, and we think Michelle did a sterling job.

She was definitely our stand-out star of the night.

Way to go, Keegs.