Michelle Keegan Denies ‘Pregnancy’ Rumours… Again

The ex-Coronation Street actress's fans had sparked speculation...

Michelle Keegan definitely isn’t pregnant, people.

It had seemed unlikely, considering the 29-year-old actress is so busy with her career. She’s had a huge amount of success over the past year, taking the lead role in both Army drama Our Girl and biopic Tina And Bobby.

But that didn’t stop people from talking. In fact, there were some pretty interesting theories floating around.

Firstly, there was the fact that Michelle chose not to drink alcohol when she and her hubby Mark Wright spent New Year’s Eve together in Exeter.

Despite joining Mark on a few PAs, she told Hello!: ‘I didn’t drink as I wasn’t feeling like it, but the atmosphere in the bars was great.’

There there were her recent outfits.

Don’t get us wrong, she’s been looking STUNNING. But at the National Television Awards last month, she walked the red carpet in a stomach-covering peplum design.

And for Mark’s 30th birthday, she worked a black maxi skirt with a cinched-in waist and a loose, floaty texture. Hmm.

How pretty is this flower wall from @essexlovelights 🌸 Thankyou so much for the light up letters too. Made the room look fab! 👌🏽🎉 xx A post shared by michkeegan (@michkeegan) on Jan 23, 2017 at 11:21am PST

However, when we reported the rumours earlier in February, we pointed out the fact that Mich is due to film a second series of action-heavy Our Girl later this year.

And she revealed last week that she and her pals had celebrated a 30th birthday with honey tequila (although she didn’t explicitly say that she’d drunk any).

Now it’s been confirmed that Mich and Mark have no plans to start a family just yet.

A spokeswoman tells the Daily Star: ‘It would be very bad timing anyway as Michelle has to fly out to Nepal for army training to prepare for the new series of Our Girl.’

We thought as much. But there’s no denying that when the time does come, those are going to be some beautiful babies.