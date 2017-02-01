Michelle Keegan Admits She Was ‘Nervous’ Presenting At The NTAs

The 29-year-old actress opens up about her stint on stage at last week's ceremony

Michelle Keegan has revealed just how nervous she was to present a category at the National Television Awards last week.

The 29-year-old actress appeared on stage with the late Bobby Moore’s ex-wife Tina – who she portrays in ITV drama Tina And Bobby – to announce the winner of the Best Period Drama gong.

See: Michelle Keegan Was Our Winner At The National Television Awards

For some reason, a number of people seemed to criticise Michelle’s appearance, saying things like: ‘…could have sounded a bit more enthusiastic’. Because, Twitter.

But we have no doubt that being in front of a crowd that mega is pretty nerve-racking, and think Michelle did a STERLING job.

Now Mich has revealed why she may have looked a little unsure of herself, telling Hello!: ‘We presented the Best Period Drama award and Call The Midwife won. I can’t lie I was nervous. Tina was too!

‘It is nerve-wracking presenting an award, especially when it’s live on television too. We made a good team though, and managed to calm ourselves down, and it was an honour to present the award with her.’

See: Tina Moore Speaks Out About Michelle Keegan In Tina And Bobby

We agree, they made a great team. Let’s hope Mich didn’t take any harsh comments too seriously.

It’s safe to say the ex-Coronation Street actress looked stunning on the red carpet, wearing a white floor-sweeper that comprised of a full-length skirt (complete with train) and a white bodice. We mean, it was practically a wedding dress, and she looked every inch the Hollywood siren.

The actress left her thick, glossy locks loose, styling them into glamorous waves and a deep side parting. And when it came to her glam, she kept it super natural, using contouring and strobing techniques to emphasise her bone structure. She finished off her look with soft rosy lips.

*Sigh*. To be Keegs, eh?