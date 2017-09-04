Mark Wright Jets Away From The UK… But Where Was Michelle Keegan?

The actress was nowhere to be seen as her husband's family bid him farewell at the airport...

Mark Wright has officially jetted across the pond to start his new job on Extra.

The 30-year-old announced last month that he’d landed himself a full-time position on the entertainment show, alongside co-presenters including Saved By The Bell‘s Mario Lopez.

His new gig will see him move to LA for a year, with the programme airing seven nights of the week.

Of course, it was an emotional day for his family.

His older sister Jess Wright shared a snap of herself with Mark, their brother Josh, sister Natalya and parents Carol and Mark Sr. at the airport over the weekend.

She captioned the image: ‘If you’re brave enough to say goodbye, life will reward you with a new hello 💔 Hardest goodbye but so proud of you @wrighty_ love you more than you know. Go smash it 👊🏼🙌🏼✈️😥.’

And ex-TOWIE star Mark was feeling just as teary-eyed. He posted the same image, writing: ‘It’s a goodbye for a while to this lot. Jeez That wasn’t easy. 😢.

‘Nothing beats having a family like mine. All up at 5:30am to take me to the airport. I have the best family in world. The love and support we have for each other is beyond. Family and love is everything and now marrying into my beautiful wife’s family, I have 2.

‘I feel like the luckiest man on the planet. I love you guys. See you soon 🇺🇸🙌💙.’

Ah yes, his wife. While fans were moved by the Wrights’ sweet uploads, they couldn’t help noticing that Mark’s other half Michelle Keegan was nowhere to be seen.

One commented: ‘Where’s Michelle?’ while another wrote: ‘Why isn’t Michelle there to say goodbye 😢.’

But don’t worry! Mich is also having a pretty amazing time career-wise right now, and was busy on the set of BBC drama Our Girl.

We already know that the 30-year-old is delighted for her hubby, with a close pal recently telling LOOK: ‘Michelle is thrilled. It’s like the perfect result for her and Mark.

‘The way her acting career has taken off since leaving Coronation Street is preparation for both of them to move to LA.’

We can’t wait to see some snaps of them in the Hollywood Hills together. Good luck in your new adventure, Mark!