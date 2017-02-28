Michelle Keegan Defends Her And Husband Mark Wright’s Marriage

The ex-Coronation Street actress is 'frustrated' by those who make negative comments about her relationship

Michelle Keegan has slammed rumours about her marriage… again.

The 29-year-old actress is set to jet overseas to film the third series of her hit BBC1 drama Our Girl later this year.

But after shooting abroad for two months in 2016, she knows that the time spent away from her husband Mark Wright may get people talking.

Speaking to The Sunday People, Michelle hits out: ‘Why can’t a woman work away and have a separate career from her husband and still have a good marriage? That’s the frustrating thing. What do people think goes on? Everything is fine with us.

‘We have separate careers. Why is it a bad thing? I speak my mind and it gets me into trouble. It’s so negative these days, it’s b*******. I’m just a normal girl. I’m just doing my job.

‘I am married but I don’t have to sit at home. That’s the frustrating thing and it is going to happen again. Me and Mark know that. I’ve got to go away for work. But we know what to expect now. He will come visit me and it will be fine.’

YAAAAS. You tell ’em, gal. TBH, we reckon Mark and Michelle are looking more loved-up than ever right now.

They’ll celebrate their second wedding anniversary in May, and headed to the BRIT Awards together last week.

Cuddled up to each other on the red carpet, they appeared content – and probably one of THE most gorgeous couples to ever grace London’s O2 Arena.

We’re already excited for Our Girl!