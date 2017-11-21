Michelle Keegan Is ‘Torn’ Over Mark Wright’s Big Move To LA

He said England would always be home, but is Mark about to change his mind?

It was only a few weeks ago that LOOK was chatting to Mark Wright about his current living situation. Now working in LA while

wife Michelle Keegan is filming on the other side of the world, he told us: ‘England will always be home’.

Something we imagine is music to Michelle’s ears. According to our insider, Michelle is firmly rooted at home, and if Mark is offered more work Stateside? Well, they’ll cross that bridge when they come to it.

Kim says son Saint would play Kanye and sister Kylie would play her if there was to be a movie about them one day. Tonight on @extratv A post shared by Mark Wright (@wrighty_) on Nov 15, 2017 at 2:06pm PST

But while living apart is said to be a temporary measure for the pair, a series of events has complicated the situation further – and Michelle’s thrown herself into work to move through it.

According to a source speaking exclusively to LOOK, Mark’s parents, Carol and Big Mark Wright, are also said to be thinking about a move to LA, as both of Mark’s sisters, Jess and Natalya, are spending heaps of time in California while progressing their own careers.

‘As far as Carol’s concerned,’ explains a family friend, ‘her youngest daughter needs her there – so that’s practically all the Wrights living in the US.’

When the fam meet the colleagues @extratv A post shared by Mark Wright (@wrighty_) on Oct 26, 2017 at 1:32am PDT

Hmmm. We know 30-year-old Mark is missing home (and, as he told us a few weeks ago, his mum’s roast dinners), and according to our source, while he wants to put his marriage first, he’d love to have his family by his side.

‘Mark is that classic home-loving boy who likes his mum’s cooking and his home comforts,’ explains a pal.

But what about Michelle? We can’t help but feel sorry for the 30-year-old actress, whose own family are based in Manchester.

While Mark is determined for them to spend less time apart next year, Michelle is said to be feeling under pressure right now. ‘She’s got a lot on, but loves living in the UK,’ explains a friend.

Happy Anniversary to my ❤️ … 24.05.2015 xxx A post shared by michkeegan (@michkeegan) on May 24, 2017 at 11:13am PDT

‘Her acting career is thriving here. There’s no chance her family would move to LA and she’d hate to be on the other side of the world from the people she loves most.

‘Having already made the sacrifice of moving to Essex, America feels like a step too far, and would be a real gamble for her acting career.’

We’re with Michelle on this one. After all, we really don’t want to lose those two to America!

