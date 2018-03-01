There'll be no silliness here.

Words by Megan C. Hills

Presenter Mark Wright was recently in the crosshairs for liking a couple of revealing photographs of singer Rita Ora and wrestler Bella Brie, much to the chagrin of his beau Michelle Keegan’s fans. Things quickly spiralled out of control as people began calling out Mark for being ‘disrespectful’ to the Coronation Street star and led others to speculate there may be trouble in paradise, but Michelle’s latest Instagram posts seem to nip those in the bud.

The actress posted three radiant portraits to Instagram which appear to have a special message for those criticising her marriage to the TOWIE star. The three posts, shot by Karis Kennedy and styled by Kelvin Barron, are all connected by their caption, which reads, ‘Don’t let…the silly things…steal your happiness.’

Don’t let… A post shared by michkeegan (@michkeegan) on Feb 28, 2018 at 11:40am PST

…steal your happiness 💫💖 A post shared by michkeegan (@michkeegan) on Feb 28, 2018 at 11:41am PST

Her 3.4 million Instagram followers were quick to support and celebrate her message, with over 200,000 likes combined across all three images.

One user wrote, ‘This quote…is literally what people should live by!!! 😍🙌😍’

Another said, ‘“Don’t let others dull your sparkle” 👑’

Previously, Mark was called out for his social media behaviour on Nadia Sawalha on Loose Women who said, ‘It’s unkind to your partner to like pictures of other women.’

Chloe Sims also wrote in a column for Star magazine, ‘I saw that Mark Wright liked a saucy picture of Rita Ora’s bottom on Instagram. I would definitely be annoyed if a partner did that to me. When men ‘like’ other women’s bodies on social media, it’s really disrespectful to their wives or girlfriends.’

Mark and Michelle have been married since 2015 and have been very open about the joys and difficulties of being in a long distance relationship. Mark currently lives in LA where he’s working as a presenter for Extra, whereas Michelle Keegan spent eight months abroad in South Africa filming the BBC series Our Girl.

Michelle said in a Cosmopolitan interview, ‘We’re more patient with each other, laid back, and don’t sweat the small stuff. I think because we’re really happy in our careers it helps with the relationship as well.’

On Valentine’s Day, Mark shared a sweet photograph of the couple on Instagram. Decked out in sports gear, the two cuddled on top of a hill with a fiery sunset in the background.

He captioned it, ‘Happy Valentine’s Day to my 1. Love you always 💙❤️x’

While there’s been a lot of discussion about whether or not the couple would eventually live in the same country, Mark revealed on Good Morning Britain that they liked living separately and that ‘absence makes the heart grow fonder’.

That said, he did also indicate that he would be willing to give up his glitzy Hollywood life if Michelle wanted him to come home.

‘It’s not going to come to that, but if it ever did, then yes of course – marriage and my love life is definitely first,’ he said.