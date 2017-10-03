Michelle Keegan Speaks About Starting A Family With Husband Mark Wright

'I've always been broody. I love kids and I want four'

It’s safe to say Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright have been two very busy bees this year.

Michelle jetted to Nepal and Malaysia to film the new series of BBC1 drama Our Girl, while Mark’s landed a new gig co-presenting entertainment show Extra in LA.

But while the couple have spent quite a bit of time apart over the past few months, it seems they’re just as loved-up as ever.

Mich – who married the ex-TOWIE star in 2015 – has revealed how she and her hubby stay in contact when they’re in different countries.

She tells Women’s Health: ‘It’s hard being away from him [while I’m filming]. Really hard. But we FaceTime and speak, like, all day every day! That’s what keeps me sane!’

Last night chatting to @ryanseacrest for @extratv in @vegas photo credit @cameron_nawabi A post shared by Mark Wright (@wrighty_) on Sep 23, 2017 at 12:53pm PDT

Obviously, Mich is totally focused on her career RN. But could we be hearing the pitter patter of teeny Wright feet anytime soon…?

Well, it’s not a million miles away from her mind.

The 30-year-old continues: ‘We’ve not planned anything and realistically nothing can happen right now because I’m too busy. But I’ve always been broody. I love kids and I want four, so hopefully in the near future.’

Eee! Mark, 30, has also opened up about starting a family in the past. Back in April, he told Fabulous: ‘I’m in love with my wife. People won’t stop saying we are splitting up until Michelle gets pregnant.

‘We do want to have kids but in our own time, not just yet.’

Whenever they arrive, those babies are going to be seriously beautiful.