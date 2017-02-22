Michelle Keegan And Mark Wright Look Loved-Up At The BRITs

The couple arrive on the red carpet together...

Michelle Keegan has seriously outdone herself at this year’s BRIT Awards.

The ex-Coronation Street actress arrived on the red carpet with her husband Mark Wright earlier this evening – and she looks AMAZING.

Clad in a cobalt blue jumpsuit, the 29-year-old emphasised her lean figure with a black belt and silver pointed heels.

When it comes to her beauty look, she’s opted for a chic blow-dried down ‘do and a simple beauty look.

Yep. Michelle’s letting her eye-catching ensemble do all the talking, working a pared-back smoky eye and nude glossy lips.

Of course, Mark isn’t looking too bad either.

The ex-TOWIE star, 30, is working a dapper checked blazer with a black roll-neck jumper, jeans and trainers. What a gorgeous couple.

We’re glad to see Marchelle looking so loved-up tonight. Things could have been a little awkward, considering what emerged from the archives last night.

In a newly-resurfaced article that Michelle penned for her Love It! column in 2011, the star talked candidly about her love of TOWIE and Mark’s behaviour towards ex-fiancée Lauren Goodger.

She wrote: ‘I love TOWIE! It’s one of those shows you don’t want to watch, but just can’t help turning on.

‘I don’t know how Lauren can take Mark back so easily, though – it’s so cringe! I wouldn’t be able to get back with someone who’d slept with lots of girls I knew, but that’s just me.’

Eep. Little did she know she’d be marrying the man himself just four years later…

Obviously, Michelle’s since changed her mind about her hubby. And we’re so glad, because they look ADORABLE tonight.