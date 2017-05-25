Michelle Keegan And Mark Wright Celebrate Second Wedding Anniversary

These two are just too cute...

They’re one of the most gorgeous duos in showbiz, and Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan have become even greater ‘couple goals’ after celebrating their second wedding anniversary yesterday.

Actress Michelle posted a snap of herself and her hubby sharing a kiss in Puerto De La Cruz, Tenerife, as the sun set over a beautiful landscape. Nope, we’re not jealous at all…

She’d captioned the stunning picture: ‘Happy Anniversary to my ❤️ … 24.05.2015 xxx.’

Happy Anniversary to my ❤️ … 24.05.2015 xxx A post shared by michkeegan (@michkeegan) on May 24, 2017 at 11:13am PDT

Michelle, 29, had travelled to Take Me Out‘s famous Isle Of Fernandos (AKA Tenerife) to meet her hubby, who presents Take Me Out: The Gossip.

The ex-Coronation Street star enjoyed a cheese and wine tasting day (the dream) with her handsome man, who’d clearly managed to fit in plenty of charming celebrations in between filming.

Michelle and Mark, 30, shared snaps and videos on their social media pages showing off the delicious food and drink, before embarking on a bus tour into the mountains. Aw.

However, Mark hasn’t yet shared a tribute to his wife. Instead he’s, er, just posted a picture of himself. LOLz.

🍷🙌💙🙋🏽‍♂️ A post shared by Mark Wright (@wrighty_) on May 25, 2017 at 2:50am PDT

But TBH, it was just last week that he uploaded a gorgeous Instagram shot of himself and Mich sat on a beach watching the sun go down in South Africa.

His message was pretty adorable, too. He’d written: ‘Perfect setting with the perfect person @michkeegan Can’t beat a SA sunset !!’

Despite both having demanding work schedules that often keep them apart, fans are over the moon to see these two all-loved up and spending lots of romantic time together.

One fan commented on Mark’s pic: ‘You two are so perfect together. #perfectcouple #soinlove @michkeegan @wrighty 💑💗❤💗❤💗❤.’

Perfect setting with the perfect person @michkeegan Can't beat a SA sunset !! A post shared by Mark Wright (@wrighty_) on May 15, 2017 at 12:02pm PDT

Another posted on Michelle’s anniversary snap: ‘Happy anniversary u little love birds and may u always b happy and in love 👏😘😍❤❤❤.’

Safe to say there’s a lot of love for these two.

We’ll just be patiently waiting now for an anniversary picture from Mark… C’mon Wrighty, hurry up!

By Emily Jefferies