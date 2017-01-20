Michelle Keegan’s 30th Birthday Post About Mark Wright Gets A Huge Reaction

Michelle Keegan has been gushing about hubby Mark on his special day... And their fans are loving it

It’s Mark Wright’s 30th birthday today. HAPPY BIRTHDAY WRIGHTY!

And of course, wife Michelle Keegan has flocked to social media to send her hubby a very special message.

Sharing a carefully-collated collage of her and Mark from over the years, Mich wrote the sweetest message for her other half.

Happy 30th birthday to the other half of me. @wrighty_ not only my husband but lucky enough to call my bestfriend. ❤️ A photo posted by michkeegan (@michkeegan) on Jan 20, 2017 at 3:43am PST

‘Happy 30th birthday to the other half of me. @wrighty_ not only my husband but lucky enough to call my bestfriend. ❤️’, the 29-year-old gushed.

In the snaps, we saw pics of Michelle and Mark on their wedding day, on cute couple’s holidays in Dubai and New York and cosying up with their three dogs at Christmas. Awww.

And considering 2016 wasn’t an easy year for the married couple, who were plagued with rumours that their marriage might be on the rocks, Mich’s post is even more poignant.

‘This is real sweet ❤’, one fan commented underneath.

Tipsy, Pre birthday celebrations last night #MIAMI #stateside 🇺🇸☀️🍸🍤 🍔 A photo posted by Mark Wright (@wrighty_) on Jan 18, 2017 at 1:17pm PST

‘You two are such a beautiful couple. Happy birthday Mark have a great day’, gushed another.

Whilst a third wrote: ‘What an amazing couple. You have overcome so many negative comments… but you have love! That’s all that matters and tell each other every day ❤❤’.

We’re SO happy to see these two sharing their love with fans again. And Mark followed suit earlier in the week with a cosy snap of him and Mich on his birthday trip to the States.

‘Tipsy, Pre birthday celebrations last night #MIAMI #stateside 🇺🇸☀️🍸🍤 🍔’, he captioned the image.

Naww. Have a cracker, you two.