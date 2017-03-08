Michelle Keegan Gushes About Little Mix’s BRITs Performance

The ex-Coronation Street actress watched the girls' show with hubby Mark Wright

Michelle Keegan has praised Little Mix for their AH-mazing performance at last month’s BRIT Awards.

The 29-year-old actress attended the ceremony with her hubby Mark Wright, and was clearly in awe of the girls’ sci-fi inspired rendition of their #1 hit Shout Out To My Ex.

She tells Hello!: ‘Mark and I sat on the ITV table. We loved the evening, especially watching Little Mix and they won best single, which was well deserved.

‘Little Mix were fantastic live and I think they are great role models for young girls too.’

Despite Michelle’s kind words, Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jesy Nelson and Jade Thirlwall have had to deal with some slightly less positive comments in the past.

They’ve been slammed for their on-stage outfits both on TV and on tour, with X Factor viewers Tweeting last year: ‘What’s up with little mix dressing like prostitutes on X factor tonight then,’ and: ‘Why were little mix almost naked in tonight’s X factor? [sic].’

*Sigh*. Maybe because they looked INCREDIBLE, and have the right to wear exactly what they want without being judged?

Leigh-Anne, 25, has since stuck up for herself and her bandmates, recently telling Wonderland: ‘I think with us, we love to just wear what we want to wear.

‘When we feel comfortable on stage, we’re not really interested in the negative comments that people are saying about them being provocative.

‘I don’t even think they’re that provocative if I’m honest! Beyoncé and Lady Gaga were all wearing leotards on stage and if I’m honest, it’s actually quite easy to move in so that’s probably why we choose them, because we do so much dancing and choreography!

‘We are all so body confident now and that has taken a lot of time to build and the fact that we are, I think that’s an amazing thing and we want to encourage our fans and everyone to be exactly the same way – wear what you want and be comfortable in it and sod what everyone else thinks!’

We couldn’t agree more, lady.