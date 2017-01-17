Michelle Keegan Defends Herself After Being Mocked For Football Comment

The 29-year-old actress was trolled on social media last year for saying footie wasn't a 'major' sport in the 60s...

Michelle Keegan has defended herself over a slightly awkward comment she made about football while promoting her new ITV1 series Tina & Bobby.

The 29-year-old actress was trolled for claiming that the sport wasn’t a ‘major’ thing back in the 60s, when the programme is set.

She told BBC Breakfast in September: ‘Back in the 60s people didn’t really know anything about football. It wasn’t really a major sport back then.’

Michelle – who plays Tina Moore in the show about World Cup-winning England captain Bobby Moore and his ex-wife – ended up being mocked pretty viciously for her comment.

One viewer Tweeted: ‘Michelle Keegan thinks football wasn’t a big sport in the 60’s when chatting Bobby/Tina Moore being celebrities! Bless her @BBCBreakfast [sic].’

Another wrote: ‘Michelle Keegan on @BBCBreakfast: “In the 60’s, they weren’t that bothered about football”. Odd…I seem to recall us winning a World Cup [sic].’

TBH, it was all a little harsh, and now she’s been forced to hit back at her haters.

She explains to Metro: ‘It was early in the morning and the words just didn’t come out the way I wanted.

‘Of course I know football was a big deal in the 1960s – England won the World Cup. What I meant was back then, footballers didn’t have the celebrity status they have now.

‘It was a different world for Tina and Bobby – they were football’s first golden couple.’

Don’t worry, Mich. We get you. And how great was the first episode of Tina & Bobby on Friday?!

We saw Tina and Bobby (Lorne MacFadyen) fall in love, marry and welcome their first child. But then things started to fall apart…

Ooh. We’re already looking forward to this week’s instalment.