Michelle Keegan Reveals Our Girl Filming Has Made Her Gain A Stone

It would be easy to think that it must be totally impossible for actress Michelle Keegan to have any sort of issue with body imagine.

However, she has recently opened up to Women’s Health and revealed that she – just like us – struggles with her weight sometimes.

Discussing the effects of filming for her hit drama Our Girl, Michelle said: ‘I’ve put on a stone and feel it everywhere.’

She continued: ‘I’ve been away [filming Our Girl] for so long and I haven’t had time to work out, and I literally landed two days ago and now I’m kicking myself and thinking: ‘Why didn’t I just eat healthily while I was away?’’

‘But you know what, I think I needed to put on a bit of weight. I was a bit bony. You can hide behind your character when you’re acting – you’re not being yourself,’ she admitted.

The brunette beauty continued: ‘I’m a normal girl at the end of the day and when I’m standing there in a bikini or teeny-tiny clothes I’m like: ‘Oh God!”

‘I hate the gym, I hate going to the gym, I hate walking into the gym but as soon as I leave I feel like a weight has been lifted off my shoulders,’ she told the publication.

But when Mich’ does make it to the gym, she spends most of her time by the weights as ‘too much cardio makes [her] scrawny’, and revealed that she loves an Eight Minute Abs Workout: ‘In the bedroom, the living room, the bathroom, the kitchen… I’ll do it anywhere.’

Oh, and her diet, you ask? Well, she’s not a fan of kale but wouldn’t say no to extra cheese…