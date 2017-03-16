Scott found love on the Island in 2016

When the news that Michelle Keegan’s ex boyfriend was potentially going to be joining the 2017 Love Island cast, we gasped. Max George, really? Nope. The ex in question is actually Brad Howard, Keegs’ ex from many years ago.

The Our Girl babe dated model Brad in 2008 for 2 years. After their break-up Michelle moved on with The Wanted’s Max George before eventually finding love with now-husband Mark Wright in 2012.

Brad, however, remained single after he and Michelle parted ways. Maybe that’s why the handsome bloke has decided to take his chance with telly love?

Michelle married Mark Wright in 2015

If his mate Scott Thomas’ experience is anything to go by, Brad’s chances of falling for a like-minded lady are pretty high.

Scott took part in last year’s Love Island extravaganza, walking away with his own prize – a new girlfriend in the shape of pint-sized Kady McDermott.

When asked how he thought his pal would do on the island, Scott told OK!, “I don’t know anything! He’s a bit of a closed book, but I think he’d be mint for the show. He’s a joker and he’s been single for a long time so he could do with being put in the situation where he has to open up.”

Sounds like the ideal candidate for Love Island! Roll on July…