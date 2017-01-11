Michelle Keegan Admits She ‘Hadn’t Brushed Her Hair For Two Days’ Before GMB

The ex-Coronation Street actress didn't QUITE look her normal self on Monday's Good Morning Britain...

Michelle Keegan has opened up about that appearance on Good Morning Britain.

The 29-year-old actress fell foul of the London Tube strike on Monday, ending up stuck in traffic en route to an interview with hosts Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid.

Mich just about made it to the ITV studios in time, but the delays meant she didn’t have time for hair or make-up before going live on air.

Obviously, this didn’t make one scrap of difference. She still looked completely stunning, rocking loose wavy locks, coral lips and a hint of peach blusher.

But she’s not so convinced, telling Nick Grimshaw on the Radio 1 Breakfast Show today: ‘I arrived with literally two minutes before I was due on set because of the traffic.

‘I thought: “I’m here to do a job, I’m ready,” so I was walking and talking and someone was powdering me, putting a lip gloss on.

‘Honestly, I didn’t brush my hair for two days. My friends were like: “It looks like you’ve got dreadlocks.”‘

TBH, this could have actually worked in Michelle’s favour.

According to CelebsNow, Michelle has recently been ‘in discussions’ with producers of The Pirates Of The Caribbean. Ooh.

A source says: ‘They loved Michelle’s acting talent and her whole look. If the film goes ahead, she’ll be needed to film in LA for 2018.’

Joking about her ‘dreadlocks’, Mich told Nick: ”I don’t want to shut those rumours down. I want to be in it.

‘That would be very, very good, so if anyone’s listening – Johnny Depp, are you listening? It’s like I was pretending I was already in it, the other day!’

We couldn’t think of anything better, lady!