Could Michelle Keegan’s Ex Be Signing Up For Love Island?

Model Brad Howard has reportedly been approached by the show's producers...

It’s hard to remember a time before Michelle Keegan was Mrs. Mark Wright.

The 29-year-old actress has been married to the ex-TOWIE star for almost two years, and the gorgeous couple are looking more loved-up than ever.

See: Tina And Bobby: Steal Michelle Keegan’s Style

Happy 30th birthday to the other half of me. @wrighty_ not only my husband but lucky enough to call my bestfriend. ❤️ A photo posted by michkeegan (@michkeegan) on Jan 20, 2017 at 3:43am PST

On Mark’s 30th birthday on Friday, Michelle captioned a cute montage of photos: ‘Happy 30th birthday to the other half of me. @wrighty_ not only my husband but lucky enough to call my bestfriend. ❤️.’

Aw. But way back before Mich had even met Mark, she was dating a hunky male model named Brad Howard.

See: Michelle Keegan’s 30th Birthday Post About Mark Wright Gets A Huge Reaction

And we may soon be seeing a lot more of Brad, as it’s been reported that he’s been approached for this year’s series of Love Island.

It’s not been confirmed if he’s shown any interest (or if he’s even single), but judging by what Michelle’s said about him in the past, the girls in the villa would be very pleased to have him.

Michelle once told Daily Mail: ‘Brad is very supportive of my career. If I have a long day filming, he won’t moan if he doesn’t see me.

All over the new @_ilsarto headwear 🙌 #trill A photo posted by BRADLEY HOWARD (@bradhoward3) on Dec 19, 2016 at 1:31pm PST

‘Whenever male fans come up to me in the street, he always takes a step back. I think the only time he gets annoyed is when we’re having a romantic meal in a restaurant and people come over. But he understands it’s part of the job.

‘Brad does have a really kind and thoughtful side to him. He looks after my sausage dog Phoebe when I’m working and he surprised me with a trip to Las Vegas as a Christmas present and recently took me away to a spa in Bath for a few days.’

Today's location shooting @4biddenclothing 👊🏽 A photo posted by BRADLEY HOWARD (@bradhoward3) on Sep 28, 2016 at 4:19am PDT

A Love Island representative tells the Daily Mirror: ‘Applications for the next series are still open and no decisions have been made on cast.’

So we guess we’ll just have to wait and see…