So, There Was Something Very Different About Michelle Keegan’s Face At Last Night’s BRIT Awards

Michelle Keegan looked gorgeous on the BRITS red carpet, yet we couldn't help noticing something strange...

Michelle Keegan looked spectacular at last night’s BRIT Awards ceremony, however, there was something well, a bit different about her face.

Walking the red carpet alongside hubby Mark Wright outside London’s O2 Arena, the 30-year-old actress looked stunning in a strapless electric blue jumpsuit, but it wasn’t her choice of glam garms that got folks talking.

As the cameras flashed, eagle-eyed fans soon noticed that Michelle’s face seemed um, changed? It wasn’t anything glaringly obvious, but enough to have us all doing a double-take. Did you notice it too? Look a little closer…

Yep, suddenly (as if by magic) our Michelle has a pair of very piercing blue eyes. Now you see it, right? In a move to disguise those beautiful signature brown peepers, Michelle opted for a pair of coloured contact lenses to match her striking blue ensemble. And the results, whilst subtle, are darn pretty gorgeous.

This red carpet outing comes just a day after it was revealed that Michelle hadn’t always thought so highly of her reality star husband. In a newly resurfaced article penned back in 2011, the actress talks candidly about Mark’s treatment of women in TOWIE, specifically his ex-fiancée Lauren Goodger.

‘I don’t know how Lauren can take Mark back so easily, though – it’s so cringe!’ the star confessed in her LoveIt! column.

‘I wouldn’t’ be able to get back with someone who’d slept with lots of girls I knew, but that’s just me.’

Eesh, well that’s a bit awkward.

Well, if there has been any fall-out between the couple in light of this bombshell, they certainly didn’t show it last night. In fact, they looked nothing short of blissful.

Michelle joined a bevvy of other stars for the glitzy 37th annual BRIT Awards ceremony, including the likes of Katy Perry, Ed Sheeran and Rita Ora. Winners on the night included Little Mix, One Direction and Drake. The late (great) David Bowie picked up two awards: Best British Album for Blackstar and Best British Male Solo Artist.