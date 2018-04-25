Michelle Keegan Reveals She ‘Definitely’ Wants Babies With Mark Wright

From the editors of CelebsNow

By Anna Francis

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright might be seriously busy with their careers right now but Michelle has revealed that she does hope to start a family.

The actress – who married Mark, 31, in May 2015 – admits she ‘definitely’ wants to be a mum but thinks this will happen quite far in the future.

‘I definitely want kids in the future, but nothing is planned yet,’ says Michelle, 30.

Since leaving Coronation Street in 2014, Michelle has starred in several TV shows including Ordinary Lies, Our Girl and Tina and Bobby whilst Mark is living in the US after bagging a role as a presenter on entertainment show Extra.

This means that they’ve been forced to spend quite a bit of time apart in their marriage, though Michelle has jetted out to see her hubby on several occasions.

And with him being based in Los Angeles, she’s taken the opportunity to look for work there and wouldn’t rule out joining him in Hollywood.

‘I’ve got an agent and if a job comes up than I’d love to work in America,’ Michelle tells Star magazine. ‘I had a few meetings while I was there and met some really good people.

‘I know a lot of actors in the UK do what I did – it’s about getting the meetings in. It was good fun.’

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

Ooh, fingers crossed!

🙌🇺🇸 A post shared by Mark Wright (@wrighty_) on Oct 30, 2017 at 2:20pm PDT

It comes after Mark opened up about how the couple keep their long-distance relationship going last week.

During a chat on Lorraine from LA, the former TOWIE star explained: ‘I’m a bit jet-lagged today as I’ve just come off a flight a few hours ago as I’ve just been home for the weekend.

‘When I get a couple of day off I fly there and when she gets a couple of days off she flies here. It’s easy enough – we just make it work as we’re young.’

Responding to speculation that their marriage has been put under strain due to the distance, he added: ‘We’re together – we don’t always report when we see each other but we make it work.

‘We don’t have kids yet and while we’re young and chasing our dreams we make sure things are good.’