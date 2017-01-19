People Were A Little Confused By Michelle Keegan’s Tina And Bobby Accent

The 29-year-old actress plays Essex-born Tina Moore in the ITV drama

Yep. We’re officially addicted to Michelle Keegan‘s new show Tina And Bobby.

The ITV drama tells the story of World Cup-winning footballer Bobby Moore and his first wife Tina, who fell in love as teenagers in Essex.

Of course, this means Michelle’s had to swap her Manchester tones for a TOWIE-esque accent.

But unfortunately for the 29-year-old actress, not everyone was particularly impressed with her southern twang when the first episode aired last Friday. Eep.

One viewer Tweeted: ‘I absolutely love her but Michelle Keegan’s accent is bloody awful in Tina and Bobby.’

Others wrote: ‘I love Michelle Keegan but I’m so confused by her accent in #TinaAndBobby ?? What accent is she meant to be doing,’ and: ‘Enjoying #TinaAndBobby but why does Michelle Keegan keep slipping back into her Manc accent 🤔 [sic].’

Hmm. Well, we thought she did a great job – and she actually had someone pretty special helping her get to grips with things.

Mich’s hubby Mark Wright hails (of course) from Essex, so he gave her a few tips.

Last week, she told Radio 1’s Breakfast Show: ‘[Mark] did help, I used to go on set and I’d ring Mark on the sly and say: “Just say this word for me,” so I can hear him say it.

‘Luckily, Tina [Moore] had elocution lessons when she was younger so her Essex accent was quite neutral.’

Happily for Mich, plenty of others thought she did an amazing job as Tina.

Comments on Twitter included: ‘Michelle Keegan is so good in Tina and Bobby,’ and: ‘Well Tina & Bobby what a amazing performance Michelle keegan. Loved it can’t wait until next Friday 😊👌xx brilliant [sic].’

And Mark, 29, was definitely on his wife’s side, writing on his page: ‘She’s just special #Tina&Bobby #wow #loveit.’

Aw. We’re already excited for tomorrow night’s episode.