Michelle Keegan Celebrates Her 30th Birthday In South Africa

Michelle was away from her friends and family on the big day...

Michelle Keegan celebrated her 30th birthday over the weekend.

Despite being away from her friends and family on the big day, it looked like the brunette beauty celebrated in style with a huge cake and some pretty impressive balloons while filming the new series of Our Girl in South Africa.

The star posted this celebratory video on her Instagram page…

Although I wasn't at home yesterday and missed my family and friends. The Our Girl cast and production team helped to make my birthday so special. Thankyou so much… Forever grateful! ❤️🎉✨ A post shared by michkeegan (@michkeegan) on Jun 4, 2017 at 3:54am PDT

She’d captioned the vid: ‘Although I wasn’t at home yesterday and missed my family and friends. The Our Girl cast and production team helped to make my birthday so special. Thankyou so much… Forever grateful! ❤️🎉✨ [sic].’

She also took the time to thank her fans for their birthday wishes, Tweeting: ‘Thankyou to everyone for all the birthday messages yesterday!!! Just going through them all. I had such a fab day! [sic].’

Despite not being able to be with his gorgeous wife on her special day, Mich’s hubby Mark Wright shared an adorable collection of pictures.

Happy birthday to the best friend I ever had…. my rock, my love and the person who gives me more joy than anything in the world. THE 1…. @michkeegan A post shared by Mark Wright (@wrighty_) on Jun 3, 2017 at 3:05am PDT

Alongside the photographs, he wrote: ‘Happy birthday to the best friend I ever had…. my rock, my love and the person who gives me more joy than anything in the world. THE 1…. @michkeegan.’

Other famous faces also took to Twitter to wish Michelle a happy birthday, including actors Chelsee Healey and John Thompson.

Mark’s family posted some pretty cute messages for Michelle, too.

Jess Wright, Mark’s sister and former TOWIE co-star, posted a sweet Flipagram selection of snaps dedicated to the birthday girl…

Happy 30th birthday to this gorgeous one!!!!!!! @michkeegan welcome to the dirty thirties it's the best 😍love you loads girl have a wicked day can't wait to see you soon! 🎉🎈❤️🎁 A post shared by jesswright77 (@jesswright77) on Jun 3, 2017 at 4:29am PDT

Jess captioned the snaps: ‘Happy 30th birthday to this gorgeous one!!!!!!! @michkeegan welcome to the dirty thirties it’s the best 😍love you loads girl have a wicked day can’t wait to see you soon! 🎉🎈❤️🎁.’

Mark’s mum Carol shared a gorgeous picture of Michelle and Mark on their wedding day, writing: ‘Happy birthday @michkeegan your beautiful inside and out, we all miss you and can’t wait to celebrate with you love you lots. 🎂🎂🎂🎂🍾🍾🍾🍹🍾❤️❤️❤️❤️ [sic].’

Happy birthday @michkeegan your beautiful inside and out, we all miss you and can't wait to celebrate with you love you lots. 🎂🎂🎂🎂🍾🍾🍾🍹🍾❤️❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Carol Wright (@carolwright1) on Jun 3, 2017 at 3:21am PDT

We wish the wonderful Michelle a belated happy birthday, too!

By Emily Jefferies