Michelle Keegan: ‘It’s Hard Being Apart From Mark Wright’

As the Our Girl actress gears up for her 30th birthday, Mark's set to party in the States...

They recently spent a loved-up week with each other celebrating their second wedding anniversary in South Africa, but Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright have once again gone their separate ways.

And despite looking more ‘together’ than ever while away, Michelle now has to deal with the fact that she’s set to spend her milestone 30th birthday on 3 June without her husband, as she films the third series of Our Girl in Cape Town while Mark heads Stateside for work.

‘She’s putting on a brave face,’ says our insider. ‘But it’s still difficult.’

As LOOK reported previously, the pair are said to be finding this eight-month period tough as Mich focuses on filming. And since Mark landed a new opportunity with US TV show Extra, they’re having to factor in his schedule too.

‘Last time Michelle was away, Mark was able to come over whenever she wanted, but it’s harder now he’s working in the US. She’s so proud of him, but of course it’s natural she’s gutted that

they can’t be together on her actual big day,’ adds our source.

Happy Anniversary to my ❤️ … 24.05.2015 xxx A post shared by michkeegan (@michkeegan) on May 24, 2017 at 11:13am PDT

‘They were both pretty teary at the airport. It’s hard on Michelle – 30 is such a huge birthday and it’s equally difficult for Mark because he’s riddled with guilt about being away.’

We totally get it’s not ideal for Mich. After all, these two love a party: Mich organised a surprise bash for Mark’s 30th, while their first wedding anniversary saw Mark whisk her off to a fancy spa.

Just wanted to say a big thank you to our friends at @mahikirum for making such amazing cocktails at Mark’s birthday. They went down a treat! 🍍🍍🍍👌🏽🎉 A post shared by michkeegan (@michkeegan) on Jan 31, 2017 at 2:41pm PST

However, despite being apart, we’re told the two have made some rules for the next three months. ‘They’re getting better at handling it,’ says another source. ‘They’re trying to organise when they can be in contact and that’s helping.

‘They’re trying to be in touch every day, either on FaceTime or WhatsApp, and make a special effort to share their lives even when they’re apart. That connection is so important. Right now

the signs look good. But with more time apart to come, they’re determined not to get complacent.’

