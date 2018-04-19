Michelle Keegan Has Earned A Whole Lot Of Money In The Past Year

She's killin' it 👊

It looks like Michelle Keegan has had a pretty successful year.

According to reports, the 30-year-old actress has taken home £1.1 million over the past 12 months, with her company Rosia Promotions Ltd seeing its profits rise for the second year in a row.

She’s the sole director of the business, which posted new accounts to Companies House on Tuesday. According to the Daily Mail, the records show a profit of £1,115,859 for the year up to 30 September 2017, with £1,224,383 cash in the bank.

This is up from £751,086 in 2015, and 1,017,372 in 2016.

TBH, it’s not exactly surprising that Michelle is raking it in. As well as her successful acting career (we’re already counting down the months until Our Girl season four), she’s a brand ambassador for Revlon and has a clothing collection with Very.

Michelle’s husband Mark Wright is also doing well financially, with his company The Wright Look Models Limited showing assets of £1,137,070 when its last accounts were filed in December.

The ex-TOWIE star, 31, had a busy 2017, jetting off to LA in September to start a new job as a presenter on US entertainment show Extra.

Since then, he’s interviewed celebrities including Kim Kardashian, Margot Robbie and Hugh Grant. And Michelle recently revealed that he’ll be back in the UK to cover Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding next month.

When Mich appeared on Good Morning Britain earlier this month, host Richard Arnold asked: ‘How’s Marky getting on in LA?’

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

Michelle replied: ‘He’s loving it. He’s in the sunshine anyway. I think he’s coming back in May because he’s covering the Royal Wedding, so he’ll be back soon.’

Power couple or what?