Michael Buble Gives Us A Positive Update About Son Noah

The singer announced in November that three-year-old Noah had been diagnosed with cancer

We have an uplifting update about Michael Buble’s son.

The Canadian singer and his wife Luisana Lopilato announced in November that three-year-old Noah had been diagnosed with cancer.

Michael’s since been focusing on his family, pulling out of public appearances and cancelling his presenting slot at the BRIT Awards.

See: Michael Buble Pulls Out Of The BRIT Awards After Son’s Cancer Diagnosis

But the couple – who are also parents to younger son Elias – have now released a new statement, in which they reveal that Noah is ‘progressing well’.

Posted on Facebook, the statement reads: ‘We are so grateful to report that our son Noah has been progressing well during his treatment and the doctors are very optimistic about the future for our little boy.

‘He has been brave throughout and we continue to be inspired by his courage. We thank God for the strength he has given all of us. Our gratitude to his doctors and caretakers cannot be put into words.

‘We’d like to thank the thousands of people that have sent their prayers and good wishes to us. As we continue this journey we are greatly comforted by your support and love.’

See: Emma Willis And Dermot O’Leary Replace Michael Buble As BRITs Hosts

This is how the new tour begins. Off to rehearsals. We're coming to a city near you !!! #getready #2017 #mbtour A photo posted by Michael Bublé (@michaelbuble) on Sep 20, 2016 at 12:15pm PDT

Fans have been replying with their best wishes, with one commenting: ‘Such wonderful news!!! Sending thoughts and prayers for Noah and for your family to get through these difficult days ahead!! Stay strong!!’

Another wrote: ‘Great news to hear that Noah treatment is going well and he is an inspiring little man and sending love and hugs to Noah, Elias, u Michael and Luisana [sic].’

We couldn’t be more delighted for Noah and his family, and we’re sending them all our love as they take the next step in their difficult journey.