Why EVERYONE Is Talking About Meryl Streep After The Golden Globes

She used her platform to share a message about Donald Trump, without even saying his name...

Meryl Streep was honoured with the lifetime achievement award at the Golden Globes, but this isn’t the only reason that she’s trending across social media this morning.

The three-time Oscar-winning actress decided to use her platform to share a strong and important message. Despite not once mentioning his name, it was clear that her words were aimed towards the President-elect of the United States, Donald Trump.

The passion in which this message was delivered – and also received by the audience at The Beverly Hilton in LA on Sunday night – was palpable.

See: So Tom Hiddleston’s Speech Didn’t Go Down Well At The Golden Globes

Addressing her audience, Meryl began, ‘Thank you, Hollywood Foreign Press. Just to pick up on what Hugh Laurie said, you, and all of us in this room really, belong to the most vilified segments of American society right now. Think about it: Hollywood, foreigners and the press.

‘But who are we and, you know, what is Hollywood, anyway? It’s just a bunch of people from other places. I was born and raised and educated in the public schools of New Jersey,’ she continued.

The Devil Wears Prada actress went on to list other Hollywood names and where they hail from, such as Sarah Jessica Parker, Natalie Portman and Ruth Negga, to further illustrate her important point.

Meryl explained, ‘So Hollywood is crawling with outsiders and foreigners and if we kick them all out, you’ll have nothing to watch but football and mixed martial arts, which are not the arts.’

The 67-year-old went on, ‘An actor’s only job is to enter the lives of people who are different from us and let you feel what that feels like. And there were many, many, many powerful performances this year that did exactly that, breathtaking, compassionate work.

‘But there was one performance this year that stunned me. It sank its hooks in my heart, not because it was good, it was – there’s nothing good about it. But it was effective and it did its job. It made its intended audience laugh and show their teeth.

‘It was that moment when the person asking to sit in the most respected seat in our country imitated a disabled reporter, someone he outranked in privilege, power and the capacity to fight back. It, it kind of broke my heart when I saw it and I still can’t get it out my head because it wasn’t in a movie. It was real life. And this instinct to humiliate when it’s modelled by someone in the public platform, by someone powerful, it filters down into everybody’s life because it kind of gives permission for other people to do the same thing.’

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

‘Disrespect invites disrespect. Violence incites violence. When the powerful use their position to bully others, we all lose,’ she warned.

Meryl’s speech was met with a mix of applause and emotional nods from the audience, but also sparked a much wider reaction on social media.

Of course, everyone was waiting on a response from Trump, who doesn’t usually shy away from using his social media account.

He reportedly told the New York Times early Monday that he had not seen the speech or any of the Golden Globes coverage. But he said he was ‘not surprised’ by criticism from ‘liberal movie people’.

You can watch the full speech below…