What Kendall Jenner’s Really Like Behind The Scenes

Imagine being bezzies with Kendall Jenner. Wouldn’t it just be THE DREAM?

Well, photographers Mert & Marcus have exactly that luxury. So we thought we’d hunt them down to find out what she’s really like.

The duo – individually known as Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott – recently shot Kendall in a high fashion series, to celebrate the launch of Magnum Double.

These images were unveiled at the Cannes Film Festival (glam, eh?), so obviously we were straight on a plane to check them out.

And what did they have to say? Well, according to them, Kendall is both ‘humble’ and ‘beautiful’.

But she may soon be undergoing a dramatic makeover, with Mert telling LOOK: ‘We’re sure she’ll do much more, and she’ll keep surprising us.

‘We have a project in mind and it’s going to be a very new look.’ Intriguing…

Aside from Kendall, Mert & Marcus have photographed a huge number of high-profile stars over the years, including Kate Moss, Miley Cyrus, Madonna, Taylor Swift, Cara Delevingne and Gigi Hadid.

They have a couple of very simple tricks for getting the best snaps of these A-listers. Mert continues: ‘These are all our friends. So when you work with your friends you’re always more brave.

‘You can just be more experimental, you can be crazy, you can do things you wouldn’t dare with someone you don’t know, or maybe they wouldn’t with another photographer.

‘You’ll always get much more exquisite results and they’re much more personal moments. That’s what we love the most.

‘We’re not very organised, we’re very spontaneous photographers. We go to set, we have a pre-planned idea – a very rough idea – and then we just go there and perform.

‘It’s almost like an improvisation.’

