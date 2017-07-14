A mental health charity has spoken out to praise Chris after his recent struggles on the show...

Love Island‘s resident polar bear Chris Hughes has been praised by a mental health charity this week.

The Gloucestershire lad has been experiencing a tough time in the villa, largely due to his on/off relationship with fellow islander Olivia Attwood. The pair of them called it quits this week.

It’s no secret that Chris has been having an emotional time of things. Whilst it’s been really difficult to watch, we think it’s important that Chris has been so open about his feelings on-screen.

Many viewers have been taking to social media to share love and support for the islander, noting his previous battle with anxiety. And now a mental health charity is said to have joined the conversation.

The praise came from an organisation called Signpost, a counselling agency from Hertfordshire, who took to Twitter to announce: ‘They say men younger & older don’t feel safe to show their emotions … shout out to Chris #LoveIsland for being himself and bearing all 💔’.

The situation has been discussed a lot online, especially since Olivia decided to call things off with Chris after discovering she was unpopular with the public.

During one heated discussion, the 26-year-old appeared to blame the situation – at least in part – on Chris’s tears, telling him: ‘Don’t cry again because that’s the whole reason we’re in this situation.’

Ouch.

Fans of the show immediately rushed to social media to show their support for Chris.

‘I worry that Olivia’s behaviour is so toxic and actually may affect Chris in later relationship. It’s awful to watch,’ one concerned viewer tweeted.

Another wrote: ‘Liv telling Chris not to cry again????? Why is it such a problem for a boy to be emotional #loveisland’.

Chris has previously spoken out about mental health. Last year, he took to his Instagram account to raise awareness around the importance of seeking support if you need it.

He wrote: ‘Hopefully this may help certain people who’ll relate; It was about May 2013 when I finally overcame Anxiety and Panic Attacks, most sickening months of my life where you never know want you’re guna do, and it wasn’t until my mum knew and I spoke out about it I could sort things out.

‘It hit me again summer just gone, but I knew from the breathing techniques, imagery, and everything else I was taught, getting over that wasn’t an issue. Took time and money but it was the best I ever spent’ [sic].

Since appearing on the ITV2 show, his new followers have praised Chris for being so honest.

One fan commented on the emotional Instagram post: ‘Omg. It’s so weird and inspiring to know somebody like Chris who is literally the most loveliest, kind hearted person on love island has been through this!

‘It just goes to show there are so many people out there with the same struggles but refuse to let it defeat them.

‘I think he’s such an amazing person and role model for me and everybody who watches the show! This is the kind of thing that gives people hope!’

We’re all sending Chris lots of love and support.

By Emily Jefferies