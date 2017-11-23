Melanie Sykes Has Spoken Out About Those Olly Murs Dating Rumours

And she's NOT happy...

Melanie Sykes has spoken out about the recent rumours she’s dating Olly Murs – and she’s really not happy about it.

Last week a source told The Sun that the pair had been seeing each other for over a year away from the public eye. They reported the pair had bonded over a love of fitness and had been having secret at-home dates.

Not much can get me out on a Saturday night but this guy has! 😝 @ollymurs #gig @o2uk #ollymurs A post shared by Melanie Sykes (@msmelaniesykes) on Apr 1, 2017 at 11:15am PDT

Olly, who has previously been linked to former X Factor co-presenter, Caroline Flack, hasn’t addressed the rumours about him and Melanie head-on.

However, The Voice coach did post the below cryptic tweet last week:

But Melanie now clarified things in a much more direct fashion – and we can all stop speculating about who she may or may not be dating now.

Taking to Instagram last night to clear things up, she wrote: ‘To all those writing shite about me and my life. This is what a single, happy, healthy, 47yrs old independent mother of two teenage sons looks like. DEAL WITH IT!’

To all Those writing shite about me and my life. This is what a single, happy, healthy, 47yrs old independent mother of two teenage sons looks like. DEAL WITH IT! A post shared by Melanie Sykes (@msmelaniesykes) on Nov 22, 2017 at 7:40am PST

Looks like all those Olly Murs rumours have officially been squashed, then…

