Melanie Sykes Has Spoken Out About Those Olly Murs Dating Rumours

By

And she's NOT happy...

Melanie Sykes has spoken out about the recent rumours she’s dating Olly Murs – and she’s really not happy about it.

Last week a source told The Sun that the pair had been seeing each other for over a year away from the public eye. They reported the pair had bonded over a love of fitness and had been having secret at-home dates.

Olly, who has previously been linked to former X Factor co-presenter, Caroline Flack, hasn’t addressed the rumours about him and Melanie head-on.

However, The Voice coach did post the below cryptic tweet last week:

But Melanie now clarified things in a much more direct fashion – and we can all stop speculating about who she may or may not be dating now.

Taking to Instagram last night to clear things up, she wrote: ‘To all those writing shite about me and my life. This is what a single, happy, healthy, 47yrs old independent mother of two teenage sons looks like. DEAL WITH IT!’

Looks like all those Olly Murs rumours have officially been squashed, then…

By Lucy Abbersteen