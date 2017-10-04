Mel C Speaks About Battling An Eating Disorder While In The Spice Girls

'I was just eating fruit and vegetables'

Mel C has opened up about the dark side of being in the Spice Girls.

On the surface, it may have seemed as though it was all high-kicks and girl power for Sporty Spice. But the 43-year-old was actually suffering from a serious eating disorder.

Mel opens up to John Bishop for his In Conversation With… series, explaining: ‘I started to restrict my food to a point where I was just like – God only knows how I survived – but I think for maybe a couple of years, maybe it couldn’t have been that long, but I was just eating fruit and vegetables.

‘That was it. And with that workload.’

Mel – real name Melanie Chisholm – goes on to discuss how she ‘almost became the head of the family’ after finding success, admitting that she ‘felt guilty’ about her wealth.

She continues: ‘I grew up in a household where money was tight and there was nothing spare, and all of a sudden… you’re making millions.

‘I was so young and it’s a huge responsibility. It’s not about money. It’s about feeling like you have to take care of all of these people. And you just feel like you want to be taking care of yourself.’

If you or anyone you know wants to speak to someone about eating disorders, visit Beat.

John Bishop In Conversation With Mel C will air on 12 October on Channel W.

They’ll also speak about the dynamics between Mel and her bandmates Mel B, Emma Bunton, Victoria Beckham and Geri Halliwell, with Mel saying: ‘People can kind of make their own guesses but there were some stronger people in the the band.’