Meghan Markle Just Proved That She’s Not Willing To Give Up Fighting For Women’s Rights

Meghan Markle has been a fierce advocate for gender equality, diversity and humanitarian issues in the past. But with her road to royalty already paved, many have been left wondering whether or not her place in Prince Harry’s family would eventually spell the end to her political campaigning.

As part of her transition into a full-time working royal, a few have pointed out that she may have to make one big change in order to be in line with tradition; members of the Royal Family are generally required to be politically neutral.

However, Wednesday saw her make her very first charitable appearance alongside the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and her fiancé Prince Harry. And, whilst speaking about the Royal Foundation, she sent a very strong message that she’s not planning on giving up her passion.

‘I think right now in the climate we are seeing so many campaigns, I mean #MeToo and Time’s Up, and there is no better time to really continue to shine a light on women feeling empowered, and people really helping to support them – men included,’ the former Suits actress said.

This comes after Kate Middleton opted against the all-black dress code, which was in support of the Time’s Up movement, at the BAFTAs a few weeks ago. Many argued that this decision would have been out of her control, and down to royal protocol.

Meghan continued: ‘I mean, it makes such a tremendous difference. So… I guess we wait a couple of months and we can hit the ground running.’

The former UN ambassador has previously branded President Donald Trump ‘misogynistic’ and went up against a major beauty brand – tackling sexist advertising – at the age of just eleven.

The girl crush just keeps on getting deeper.