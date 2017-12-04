This article originally appeared on InStyle.com

Word on the street is that Meghan Markle is already rewriting royal tradition.

According to The Sunday Times, the 36-year-old Suits actress will be the first royal fiancée to spend Christmas with Queen Elizabeth and the rest of the royal family as they gather at Sandringham House.

As per tradition, fiancées are not typically invited to this intimate holiday gathering—even Kate Middleton didn’t attend in 2010 when she was newly engaged to Prince William. However, sources say Prince Harry asked the Queen to make an exception for Markle, and she did! This breaking of tradition is a pretty big deal, and it shows the whole royal family is already embracing Markle.