Here’s Where You Can Buy Meghan Markle’s White Engagement Coat

Before it sells out, that is...

By Victoria Fell

From the editors of Marie Claire UK

Wondering where that gorgeous Meghan Markle white engagement coat is from? Wonder no more…

Following this morning’s much-anticipated engagement announcement, it has been revealed that Meghan opted for Canadian brand Line the Label for her first official appearance with Harry.

And if you want to get Meghan’s engagement announcement look, we’ve scoured the internet for some cheaper white belted coat options.

Showing off her beautiful ring (created using Princess Diana’s diamonds), the Meghan Markle white engagement coat made her look every inch the royal-in-waiting, a piece she wore over a black dress by Italian brand P.A.R.O.S.H and with nude high heels by Aquazurra.

More: All The Details Of Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s Engagement

The coat is available at Saks Fifth Avenue and other stores across the USA and Canada. So although getting hands on it may be a little tricker, it’s sure to be a sell-out – the £385 Issa London dress Kate wore in her engagement photos with Will sold out almost instantly.

More: Prince Harry Talks Proposal And Knowing Meghan Was ‘The One’ At Photocall

‘The Kate Middleton effect’ is well-known in the fashion world, and it looks like ‘the Meghan effect’ will be just as popular.

We already can’t wait to see *the* dress Meghan wears on her wedding day!