How Meghan Markle Will Pay Tribute To Princess Diana On Her Wedding Day

It might be 20 years since Princess Diana’s death, but her sons Prince William and Prince Harry are still making sure they commemorate her, and Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle are following suit.

In fact, when Harry and Meghan announced their engagement, she made a subtle fashion nod to the late Princess of Wales by wearing white in the memorial white garden at Kensington Palace.

Now it looks like she will also pay tribute on her wedding day, set to take place on Saturday 19 May in Windsor. Apparently, she might wear the same tiara Diana wore on her wedding day to Prince Charles.

‘Both on her wedding day and on a number of other formal occasions, Princess Diana wore a tiara owned by her family, known as the Spencer Tiara. The piece has not been worn in public since Princess Diana’s death, but there are rumours that the Spencer family may lend it to their nephew’s bride for the occasion of their wedding in May,’ according to the experts at Debrett’s, who’ve partnered up with Bicester Village for a Modern British Wedding guide.

They added: ‘Striking tiaras have been worn by royal brides throughout the last century, and often represent “something borrowed”: The Queen wore the Fringe Tiara, which had been created from a necklace given to her grandmother Queen Mary by Queen Victoria. She, in turn, lent it to her daughter Princess Anne to wear for her marriage to Mark Phillips.’

The Spencer tiara was extra special to Diana, so it would be a fitting tribute and would no doubt be the perfect finishing touch to Meghan Markle’s wedding dress.

It was originally a wedding present to Diana’s grandmother, the Viscountess Althorp, given to her in 1919 by Lady Sarah Spencer, and was later modified in the 30s, with sections added to it, and the oldest pieces said to be at either end.

Diana adored it, and it was also worn by both her older sisters on their wedding days.