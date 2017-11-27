Who Is Likely To Be The Meghan Markle Wedding Dress Designer?

To us, there's one clear front runner...

By Lucy Pavia

From the editors of Marie Claire UK

Now that the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle engagement has been announced and a royal wedding is officially on the cards (hooray!), like an over-excited bunch of aunties our thoughts inevitably turn to the question of who will be the Meghan Markle wedding dress designer of choice.

The designer of Meghan Markle’s wedding dress will be a closely guarded secret in the run up to the couple’s nuptials next year. Meghan’s future sister-in-law Kate Middleton’s lace Alexander McQueen dress was successfully kept under wraps until the moment she stepped out of the car on her wedding to Prince William in April 2011.

Whoever the Meghan Markle wedding dress designer is will have to engage in some advanced cloak-and-dagger techniques to prevent any leaks ahead of the big day.

Who will be the Meghan Markle wedding dress designer?

Unlike Kate, this is not Meghan’s first rodeo. In 2011 she married film producer Trevor Engelson in Jamaica in a simple white strapless wedding dress, and like a lot of second-time brides she’ll probably have a clear idea of what she wants. But who will be the Meghan Markle wedding dress designer? Here’s a few educated guesses…

Erdem Moralioglu

There are several reasons why Erdem feels like the obvious choice: Markle is a longtime fan of Moralioglu, referring to him in a Vanity Fair interview as ‘a fashion designer I’ve worn for years.’ As a British-based Canadian designer Erdem would make a great symbolic transatlantic choice for Meghan, and the designer’s style – big on embellishment – would be a marked contrast to the simple number she wore to her first wedding.

Erdem also feels like a particularly topical choice, given his most recent mainline and H&M collections went big on gorgeous 1950s ballgowns that wouldn’t look out of place in an episode of The Crown. Does he know something we don’t?

#ERDEM features in @marieclaireuk December issue. Photographed by @camillaarmbrust Styled by @jaynepickering_marieclaire #PS18 A post shared by ERDEM (@erdem) on Nov 17, 2017 at 10:06am PST

How likely is that the Meghan Markle wedding dress designer will be Erdem?

Pretty likely, if you ask us…

Antonio Beradi

Markle also loves the British-born fashion designer Antonio Berardi. She wore a double-breasted navy number from his Resort 2017 collection to the Polo earlier this year, and Berardi’s knack for a beautifully sculpted silhouette would make him a strong choice for her wedding dress.

#antonioberardi #antonioberardiofficial #shirtdress #shirts #summer2018 A post shared by Antonio Berardi (@antonioberardiofficial) on Nov 12, 2017 at 1:45pm PST

How likely is that the Meghan Markle wedding dress designer will be Antonio Berardi?

Reasonably likely

Burberry

If Meghan decides to plump for an school British label when she marries Harry, Burberry could also be on her list. She has worn the label lots of times before and she’d certainly be in safe hands with a bespoke dress from the brand.

@HirschyGrace wears a bright red tartan kilt, cardigan and oversized coat . The London Clan shot by @AshKingston for #Burberry. London, November 2017 A post shared by Burberry (@burberry) on Nov 22, 2017 at 3:28am PST

How likely is that the Meghan Markle wedding dress designer will be Burberry?

We think not as likely as Erdem or Berardi

Victoria Beckham

Could the wife of Harry’s old pal David Beckham step up to the plate? We think VB would be more than happy to seal her reputation as one of Britain’s fashion stars with a royal wedding. But would Meghan be up for it? ‘I love Victoria Beckham dresses, but don’t have the long torso to support that silhouette’ she told Glamour last year. But given the strong relationship between Harry and the Beckhams, could Victoria change Meghan’s mind?

This perfect party dress in fluid, scarlet silk is limited edition and EXCLUSIVE to victoriabeckham.com and my London store. Wear it with my glittering Dorothy pumps. Shop it now! x VB #KissesatChristmas #VBDoverSt A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Nov 20, 2017 at 8:26am PST

Lela Rose

Instead of picking a British wedding dress designer, Meghan could choose to fly the fashion flag for a designer from her own country. We’ve picked American designer Lela Rose here because a) Meghan has worn her before (for a wedding) and b) her bridal designs are gorgeous. A wildcard guess, but not an unreasonable one…

Thank you @lelarose for coming to the rescue 💕 The dress is dreamy #lindsgettingmarried #MOH @lindsayjillroth A post shared by Meghan Markle (@meghanmarkle) on Aug 6, 2016 at 1:51pm PDT

How likely is that the Meghan Markle wedding dress designer will be Lela Rose?

Not likely, but you never know…