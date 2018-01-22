So It Looks Like Meghan Markle Has Found Her Wedding Dress

Rumour has it, Meghan Markle has found The One.

And no, this time we’re not talking about Prince Harry.

Finding the perfect dress is one of the biggest feats when planning a wedding, and it seems as though Hazza’s beau has finally found her match.

What’s more, US Weekly reports, fittings have officially begun.

Tweeting from a verified account, reporter Omid Scobie informed royal fans: ‘Sources tell me that Meghan Markle has officially picked a wedding dress designer and had her first fitting at Kensington Palace last week…’

‘BFF and bridal expert Jessica Mulroney is guiding Meghan though the process and quietly flew in to London on Jan 10, spending four days at the couple’s Nottingham Cottage home,’ he added.

Further tweets revealed: ‘I’m told that they went through a number of options with the designer and Meghan was “incredibly excited” to see things start coming together.

‘Jessica, who is an accomplished fashion advisor and bridal stylist, has helped piece together a number of Meghan’s most recent looks (including her iconic engagement announcement outfit). She is also helping with several other wedding day elements.’

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

Eek. So which designer has the future royal chosen? Well, sadly, it looks like we won’t be finding out anytime soon…

‘Right now only a small, select group of people know the designer’s name, so don’t expect to find out any time soon. Even Harry made himself scarce during the first fitting!’

Well, we cannot wait for our first glimpse.