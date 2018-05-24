The One Thing You Might Have Missed About The Royal Wedding

Did you know that Meghan Markle sewed this tribute to Diana into her wedding dress...?

From the editors of Marie Claire

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle married on Saturday in a touching (and star-studded) ceremony at St George’s chapel, Windsor Castle.

But while there were royal wedding guests in attendance and a Pinterest-worthy reception, it wasn’t either of those that got the world talking this week.

Public interest has instead surrounded two key topics: Meghan Markle’s wedding dress and the official wedding photos, both of which have recently been announced to include subtle nods to Princess Diana.

Firstly there was Prince Harry’s tribute to his late mother Princess Diana, sitting on the same sofa for the official photographs that she did for his christening portraits.

Then came Meghan Markle’s nod to her late mother-in-law.

Meghan carried white roses and forget-me-nots in her bouquet as a tribute to Diana and wore her iconic turquoise ring to the royal wedding party – but it wasn’t either of those nods that really made news.

Instead it was a hidden tribute to Diana, sewn into Meghan Markle’s gown.

That’s right, Meghan reportedly got her ‘something blue’ from Princess Diana, sewing a blue ribbon that the Princess of Wales had worn into her wedding dress.

In fact, it turned out that this has actually become something of a tradition, with Kate Middleton also reportedly sewing the same blue ribbon into her wedding dress for her 2011 wedding to Prince William.

What a lovely way to make sure that Princess Diana is part of her sons’ weddings.