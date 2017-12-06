Should Meghan Markle’s ‘Friend’ Have Dished The Dirt?

Simple answer? No, says LOOK's Laura Jane Turner.

Meghan Markle is quite possibly one of the most in-demand people on the planet right now.

Thanks to her engagement to Prince Harry, the circus around her has really piqued.

It was only a matter of time before people would start to crawl out of the woodwork.

The latest? Meghan’s former best friend Ninaki Priddy – they were ‘like sisters’ from the age of two, apparently – has come forward to offer her, er, insight on what the bride-to-be is really like.

The designer has also decided that it’s the right time to start opening up about Meghan’s previous marriage.

By now you’re probably aware that the Suits actress tied the knot with Hollywood producer Trevor Engelson back in 2011.

Ninaki was maid of honour at the pair’s wedding and, touching on the breakdown of the relationship, she told the Daily Mail: ‘What came to light after Trevor and I spoke ended my friendship with Meghan. I think everybody who knew them both was in shock.

‘All I can say now is that I think Meghan was calculated, very calculated, in the way she handled people and relationships.’

Ouch.

‘Once she decides you’re not part of her life, she can be very cold. It’s this shutdown mechanism she has,’ she added.

‘There’s nothing to negotiate. She’s made her decision and that’s it.

‘The way she handled it, Trevor definitely had the rug pulled out from under him. He was hurt.’

Ninaki claims that it was her disapproval of the way Meghan handled her divorce that ultimately resulted in the breakdown of their friendship.

Saying that they had previously been like ‘family’, she said: ‘The end of our friendship was like a death. I mourned it for quite a while.’

I can’t help but feel that, no matter what went on between the pair, her opinions should have been kept private – especially as, as she claims, they were once so close. Haven’t we all confided in a best friend – or shown them our not-so-perfect side – at one time or another?

Meghan is now embarking on a new relationship and making real changes in her life, so we shouldn’t be dredging up her past.

After all, shouldn’t we stop judging and measuring women by their past relationships and romantic history?