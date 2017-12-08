Watch Meghan Markle Give Fashion Advice in These Old Television Clips

Prince Harry's fiancée has always been admired for her classic style

By Jennifer Davis

From the editors of InStyle US

We all know that Meghan Markle was brilliant as Rachel Zane on Suits, but that wasn’t where her high-profile TV career ended. Oh no, in fact, she racked up a slew of on-camera appearances that included everything from being a briefcase girl on Deal Or No Deal to a fashion expert on America’s Today Show.

That’s right. To promote her now defunct lifestyle website The Tig, she woke up bright and early to chat fashion with co-host Savannah Guthrie. Thanks to the producers on the morning show, there’s now a video compilation of all the times she appeared on the show as an expert.

During her segments, she discussed everything from cosy winter trends, autumn staples, and the best breezy summer looks. She also advised viewers how to get runway looks for less.

Clearly, her fashion taste has always been great. Case in point: the two on-point ensembles she’s worn since officially becoming engaged to Prince Harry. Thanks to her innate sense of style, she’s quickly become an icon in her own right, and has even beat out future sister-in-law Kate Middleton as the celebrity people want to dress most like in 2017.

We have a feeling that her real reign as a fashion expert really is just beginning.