Why Meghan Markle Can’t Wear A Tiara, But Kate Middleton Can

The bride-to-be isn't allowed access to the crown jewels just yet...

We don’t have long before Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s wedding. Yup, it’s safe to say that we’ve had the big day highlighted in our diaries ever since Kensington Palace first announced it at the end of last year.

The former Suits actress has fast become one of the most sought-after women in the country (if not the world) and we’ve all been hanging on her every move; from the sell-out M&S jumper she was spotted in, to the internet’s OTT reaction to a switch-up in her hairstyle.

Considering she’s preparing to marry a prince, there’s one thing that a lot of people seem to be wondering: WHEN will we get to see Ms. Markle in a tiara?

Well, hold that thought. Because it looks like Meghan won’t be rocking the crown jewels any time soon.

According to The Mirror, there are strict rules against unmarried women wearing tiaras.

‘Flashy diamonds and tiaras are not worn during the day, and only married ladies wear tiaras,’ etiquette expert Grant Harold told the BBC.

So that also explains why Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, is regularly seen wearing some fancy headgear.

Harold continued: ‘For married ladies it was a sign of status and would show you were taken and not looking for a husband.

‘For the gentleman it was a clear sign not to make advances toward the lady in question.’

So, traditionally, that crown means a lot more than just royal affiliation.

Like Kate, once Meghan has tied the knot and is officially ‘off the market’, she should – in theory – have access to a tiara for suitable royal engagements.

To be fair, seeing as Meghan and Harry have displayed their commitment and devotion to one another on the world stage, we don’t think a tiara (or lack of one) is going to make a difference to her assumed ‘status’.

This girl is clearly taken.