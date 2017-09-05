Meghan Markle On Boyfriend Prince Harry: ‘We’re Really Happy And In Love’

The Suits actress opens up about her relationship for the first time

Meghan Markle has spoken out about Prince Harry for the first time, and OMG, it’s too cute.

The American actress, 36, appears on the cover of Vanity Fair‘s October issue, in which she reveals just how serious her and Hazza’s relationship is.

And? Well, it sounds pretty damn serious.

She says: ‘We’re a couple. We’re in love. I’m sure there will be a time when we will have to come forward and present ourselves and have stories to tell, but I hope what people will understand is that this is our time.

‘This is for us. It’s part of what makes it so special, that it’s just ours. But we’re happy. Personally, I love a great love story.’

Meghan and Harry, 32, are fiercely private, and have only been spotted together a handful of times.

But nevertheless, the Suits star has been plunged into the limelight since they went public last year.

Now she’s opened up about the attention, saying: ‘It has its challenges, and it comes in waves—some days it can feel more challenging than others.

‘And right out of the gate it was surprising the way things changed. But I still have this support system all around me, and, of course, my boyfriend’s support.’

Happily, she’s not getting the speculation affect her relationship.

Meghan continues: ‘I can tell you that at the end of the day I think it’s really simple. We’re two people who are really happy and in love.

‘The people who are close to me anchor me in knowing who I am. The rest is noise. Nothing about me changed. I’m still the same person that I am, and I’ve never defined myself by my relationship.’

This is all so lovely. We really, really hope there’s wedding bells to come.